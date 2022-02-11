Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

