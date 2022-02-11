Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $252.38 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $251.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

