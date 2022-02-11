Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

