SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.89) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.73) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.54) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.33) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.09 ($18.41).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO opened at GBX 1,291.50 ($17.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,348.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,300.27.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.