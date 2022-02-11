SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Get SeqLL alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SeqLL as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.