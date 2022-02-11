Sequans Communications S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sequans Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SQNS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

