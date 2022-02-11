ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 2,092 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $610.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $593.00 and a 200 day moving average of $624.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

