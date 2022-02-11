Sharp Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sharp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

SHCAY opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Sharp has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

