Shawn Wallace Buys 15,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Shawn Wallace purchased 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,551,250 shares in the company, valued at C$4,107,925.

Shawn Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Torq Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Shawn Wallace purchased 1,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Shawn Wallace purchased 10,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

TORQ opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82. Torq Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$55.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.