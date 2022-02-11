Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 111.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $26,428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

