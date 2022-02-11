Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $136.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

