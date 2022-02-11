Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Expands By 800.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Aluf has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Aluf alerts:

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.