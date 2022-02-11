Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Expands By 800.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Aluf has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Aluf
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluf (AHIX)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.