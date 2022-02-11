Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Declines By 95.7%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

