Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 84.0%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,298. DENSO has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

