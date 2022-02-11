Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Grows By 1,311.0%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 1,311.0% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GFAI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 34,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,473. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

