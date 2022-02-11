Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Rises By 1,550.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
