Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Grows By 760.9%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 760.9% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

MFD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 19,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

