Short Interest in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Declines By 83.3%

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mana Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.22 during midday trading on Friday. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000.

