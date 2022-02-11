Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Decreases By 95.0%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PKTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
About ProtoKinetix
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProtoKinetix (PKTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.