Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Decreases By 95.0%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PKTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

About ProtoKinetix

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.