Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Drops By 98.9%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

