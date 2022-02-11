Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Increases By 3,050.0%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 3,050.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 165,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.48.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

