Short Interest in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Grows By 1,600.0%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCVA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 31,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

