Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSAF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF remained flat at $$62.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

