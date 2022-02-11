Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $179.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $156.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

