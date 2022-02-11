Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SIMO traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. 27,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

