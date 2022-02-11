Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.09. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total value of C$68,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,135,303.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $219,839.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

