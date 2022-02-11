SilverCrest Metals’ (SILV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.