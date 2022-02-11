SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, an increase of 1,384.2% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth about $993,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth about $24,577,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth about $9,364,000.

Get SilverSPAC alerts:

Shares of SLVRU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 50,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. SilverSPAC has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.