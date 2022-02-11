Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

SPXCY stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $133.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

