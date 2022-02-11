Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) were down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several analysts recently commented on OMIC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $801,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $58,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $20,772,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

