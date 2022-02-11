SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. SITE Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.080-$1.130 EPS.

SITC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 30,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,066. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

