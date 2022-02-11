Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.46.

NYSE:SIX opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

