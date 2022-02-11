Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) traded down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 681,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,889,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

