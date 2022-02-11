Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZZZ. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ stock opened at C$33.16 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$273.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746 in the last quarter.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.