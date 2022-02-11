SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Critical Survey

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 3.78 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -7.28 Tellurian $37.43 million 31.74 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -12.40

Tellurian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 5.74, meaning that its share price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SM Energy and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 155.76%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than SM Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80% Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

