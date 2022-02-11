Small Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Cap of $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00040233 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.
Small Love Potion Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”
Small Love Potion Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.