SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in January

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. 134,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,631. SMC has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.86.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

