Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Increases Dividend to €0.96 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.96 ($1.10) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SKG opened at GBX 4,136 ($55.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,304 ($44.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,334 ($58.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,971.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,989.81.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

