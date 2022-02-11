SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

