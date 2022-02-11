Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.84 Million

Somnium Space Cubes (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.47 or 0.00015253 BTC on major exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a market capitalization of $80.84 million and $548,847.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102879 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Profile

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

