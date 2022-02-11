Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.