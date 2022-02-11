Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. 3,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.78% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

