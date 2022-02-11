Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Down 1.4%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.66 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 130.66 ($1.77). Approximately 9,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 79,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Sourcebio International from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 205.30 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £96.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.92), for a total value of £5,898.68 ($7,976.58). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,958.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

