Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 12.8% Higher

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA)’s share price traded up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 288,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 75,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.07 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.29.
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)
