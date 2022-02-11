Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 12.8% Higher

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA)’s share price traded up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 288,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 75,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.07 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

