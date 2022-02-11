SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Holdings Raised by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 541.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,508 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPAQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

