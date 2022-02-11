SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

