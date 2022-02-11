Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $38.55 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

