Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $38.55 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

