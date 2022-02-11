SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $615,337.65 and $6,103.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,472.06 or 0.99878167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00066438 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00260545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00157376 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00311609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001461 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

