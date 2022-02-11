Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 107,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,931,134 shares.The stock last traded at $49.95 and had previously closed at $49.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

