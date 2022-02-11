Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $12.77

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $13.43. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

SRAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

